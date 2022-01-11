Actress Nehha Pendse tests positive for COVID-19

Actress Nehha Pendse has tested positive for Covid-19. The 'June' actress himself confirmed this news on her social media handle.She wrote a post on her Instagram story informing his fans about her health. Nehha wrote, "After dogging the virus for 2 years, I, unfortunately, have caught it. Results are positive. I am in home quarantine. Have not stepped out or met anyone past few days. Being an introvert can be helpful at times."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nehha’s compelling and hard-hitting performance in the Marathi film 'June' has bagged her best actress award at Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).While speaking about her film’s big win, Nehha said, “It’s a wonderful feeling to see how well our film is received by audiences and critics from around the world. 'June' has been a soul-enriching journey for me. Nikhil, Suhrud and Vaibhav really helped me unravel complex emotions on-screen. "I discovered a new love for filmmaking after working behind the scenes of June as a producer. I am very happy that my viewers and global critics are enjoying our work!” Nehha added.

