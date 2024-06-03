Actress Niti Taylor of 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Dispels Divorce Rumours

Niti Taylor who is known for her role in serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got married in 2020 to Army personal Parikshit Bawa. This was a pleasant surprise to all her fans. Within four years the rumours of their separation are currently making headlines. These rumours sparked when Niti Talyor removed Bawa's surname from her Instagram ID. Now Niti has clarified this.

Niti Talyor said that she dropped her husband's last name due to astrological reasons and all the divorce rumors are fake. She further added that all is well between her and her husband Parikshit Bawa. The photos of their wedding are still on her Instagram.

Apart from Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Niti was part of the sequel of the Sony TV popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She was a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhalaja.