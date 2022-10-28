Actress Parvathy expecting her first child?

Parvathy Thiruvothu surprised her followers when she announced her pregnancy on October 28. She took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her pregnancy test result. Soon, her followers and her friends from the film industry took to the comments section to congratulate the mom-to-be. The actress has never opened up about her personal life so far. She hasn't spoken about her marriage either. It is unclear if the post is intended for a new film that the actress is a part of.

However, it was later revealed to be part of a movie promotion strategy when other actors such as Nithya Menen, Padmapriya, and Sayanora Philip also shared the same image and caption. The Malayalam film, to be directed by Anjali Menon is expected to be titled Wonder Women, and follows the lives of several pregnant women. The rest of the details on the cast and crew will be announced shortly.