Actress Riya Roy to date Salman Khan?

Salman Khan is evergreen! Every girl at one point has always had a crush on him. Actress Riya Roy who got in the news for her music video Sutta by Jaan Kumar Sanu, has a wish to go on a street food date with Salman Khan. Being a fan and someone has taken inspiration from Salman, looking upto him; Riya wants to go on a date with Khan. She feels, merely 5 mins of conversation with Salman could change once life, as he brings so much positivity and experience on the table.

Riya Roy says, “Who doesn’t wanna go on a date with Salman sir? I’m one of those aspirants ya… But my wish is a little different, I wanna go on a street food date with him. He’s a very grounded man, it’s a treat spending time with him. There’s lots to learn from him and he’s someone who has always guided me through his actions and interviews. I became an actor looking at him. Pata nhi yeh wish puri hogi ya nhi, but tamanah toh hai!!”

Riya was seen in songs named Dil Janiya and Rehna Tu. Currently she’s working on her South project. Riya loves to dance and dances on all her moods.