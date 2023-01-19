Actress Shubra Aiyappa marries Vishal Sivappa

Actress Shubra Aiyappa who has worked in Telugu and Kannada films, married Bangalore-based businessman Vishal Sivappa in an intimate ceremony on Thursday. The wedding took place at Vishal’s 150-year-old ancestral home. Shubra took to Instagram and announced her wedding with pictures.

The photos feature Shubra and Vishal during the wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. On D-day, Shubra wore a beige saree with a matching blouse. Vishal complimented her in an all-white look. While one of the photos captures Vishal putting vermillion (sindoor) on Shubra, the last one has them looking at each other adorably. “Vishal and I got married in the presence of our loved ones in 'Doddamane'. This is his ancestral home of over 150 years. We felt the love of this joyous occasion in this magical place with our beautiful near and dear ones,” Shubra posted. Shubra and Vishal got engaged last January. They celebrated the occasion by going on a romantic holiday to the Maldives. Upon returning from her engagement holiday, Shubra had said in an interview with Times of India that Vishal went above and beyond to make their entire trip magical.