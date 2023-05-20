Actress Shwetaa Khanduri speaks about her trek to Mt Everest base camp

Mumbai, May 20 Actress Shwetaa Khanduri, known for her work in TV show 'Baalveer Returns' and series 'Avaidh', trekked from Kathmandu to Mount Everest Base Camp.

The famed Everest Base Camp trek typically takes you from Kathmandu (Lukla) to the base camp, which lies around 5,364 metres above sea level.

Describing the liberating feeling of finally reaching the Base Camp, Shwetaa said: "It felt unreal. For a second I was so overwhelmed that I actually did this. My mother in her young days always wanted to trek but unfortunately she couldn't do it so when I told her about it, she was over the moon. The feeling of achieving the unachievable makes it even more special. I am glad I made my parents proud."

She left for the trek on April 22 via a flight from Mumbai to reach Kathmandu. Reflecting on a journey, she said: "Basically our trip started on the April 23. We had to travel from Kathmandu to Ramechhap which was followed by a 6-7 hours of road travel to the airport."

"Half the people of the trip reached Lukla a day prior which made things tough for us, however, we were very excited and looking forward to commence our journey. We reached Lukla on the 24th morning."

Shweta started her trek on the morning of April 24: "We had to start the minute we landed because we had to cover for the lost time so our first trek was straight for 16 kms. We continued to trek for 7 days continuously to Mt Everest base camp."

"The journey was literally breathtaking - I was short on breath because of the altitude which didn't stop me from reaching my destination. I even fell sick during my journey but my drive to reach Everest Base Camp took over every difficulty. I would like to thank Boots and Crampons and Romail Barthwal sir for inspiring and motivating us through the journey."

Calling it a memorable journey, Shweta lost her way back to her accommodation because of the snowfall: "I lost my way back which was scary. It was snowing due to which we lost the traces of our track, however, we managed to find our way back."

