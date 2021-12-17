Actress Zareen Khan finally commented on her relationship rumors with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Shivashish Mishra

Actress Zareen Khan who made her Bollywood debute with superstar Salman Khan in the film "Veer" is creating headlines for past few days. The actress is stealing spotlight with her affair rumour with Bigg Boss 11 fame Shivashish Mishra. It was reported that the duo is getting along with each other, they had been seen in many places together and also spotted in Goa enjoying their holidays.



The rumour were doing rounds that the duo is dating each other but both haven't gave any confirmation on their relationship. Well not it seems like Zareen is all ready to expect her love for Shivashish, in her recent interview with one news portal, the actress spill the beans on her relationship with Shivashish she said "We are trying to get to know each other, we are similar people and like each other's company. Let's see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that's about it."

On being asked if they are dating to which Zareen replied "Dating or not dating, we are best friends. I'm too old school to understand these terms. We are in a beautiful phase. I'm liking and enjoying it,". After this statement she refuses to talk about her personal life she quoted, "My personal life is something I've never really spoken about. I find that very awkward."

She also goes praising her rumour boyfriend Shivashish, "He is a great guy. I like the fact that he has a childlike personality, just like me. There's no pretend and just honesty between us" Zareen said.