Adaa Khan, Kabeer Bhartiya to feature in new romantic track 'Barsaye'

Mumbai, April 19 'Naagin' actress Adaa Khan and MTV Splitsvilla fame Kabeer Bhartiya are all set to star together in singer Rahul Jain's upcoming song 'Barsaye'.

Directed by Arzad Naaz, 'Barsaye' is a romantic Hindi song.

Speaking on the same, Adaa says:"When I heard the song for the first time, I actually got goosebumps. It's an extremely pleasant and beautiful song. It will lead you to a different world."

Rahul shares about his experience of shooting for the song and also opens up about the entire theme behind the track.

"I have so many emotions attached with this particular song. This song is very overwhelming. Even when I was recording this song, I got goosebumps."

Actor Kabeer adds to the conversation, saying: "I have always been Rahul Jain's fan. His songs are always on my loop. When I was offered the song 'Barsaye', I was like wow! I am sure music lovers will absolutely love the song."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor