Adah Sharma breaks silence on reports of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai flat

Actress Adah Sharma finally broke the silence about reports of buying late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's home. Earlier a paparazzo reported that Adah is buying Sushant's flat in Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra. This is the same flat where the late actor stayed before his death in 2020.

On Saturday, Adah was spotted by the media, and reporters approached her for a sound byte on the same. While speaking to the media, Adah, in short, said that whenever she finalises it, she will share it with the media first. "Phele jo bhi hai woh first mein aapko bataungi. Jabhi jo hai, I promise, aap logo ka mooh main meetha karunga, agar kuch hai toh."

In December 2022, it was reported that the tenants were not interested in renting Sushant's sea-facing flat. Popular real-estate agent Rafique Merchant opened up about cracking a deal for SSR's house and stated that rather than tenants, buyers are showing more interest in the property. While speaking to ETimes Merchant added, "Surprisingly, I am getting a lot of calls from buyers. They want to buy the apartment outright. There are a lot of investors who want to buy it. But the owner just doesn’t want to sell it." It was reported earlier that the owner of the house seeks rent of Rs 5 lakhs per month, and that's one of the reasons why the house didn't interest tenants.