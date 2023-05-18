Adah Sharma speaks up for victims of forced religious conversion

Mumbai, May 18 Barely known before the political storm over 'The Kerala Story' catapulted her to national headlines, Adah Sharma has urged people to shower the love and appreciation they have shown for the film on the real-life victims of forced religion conversions.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday evening, she said: "You have given so much love and appreciation, now it is time to listen to these girls' stories and appreciate them."

'The Kerala Story' team, including the quartet of Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Inani and Sonia Balani, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah addressed the press conference.

The makers invited 26 young women victims of forced religous conversion from Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, Ernakulam, Kerala, and introduced them to the media. They also donated Rs 51 lakh from the film's profits to the Ashram for the education and uplift of the women.

