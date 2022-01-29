Adam Brody joins limited series 'Fleishman Is In Trouble'

Los Angeles, Jan 29 Actor Adam Brody is set to star alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the limited series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'.

It is an adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner's bestselling debut novel. Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross will also be featured in the series, reports deadline.com.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is based on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school.

But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his former wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he'll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Brody plays Seth, an old friend of Toby's. Swinton and Gross play the Fleishman's children Solly and Hanna, respectively. Caplan plays Libby, the show's narrator and Toby and Seth's friend.

Brody is known for his starring role as Seth Cohen on 'The O.C.', which ran for four seasons. He recently was seen in crime thriller 'Promising Young Woman', alongside Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox and as well as the lead actor and producer in Evan Morgan's 'The Kid Detective'.

His other recent credits include miniseries 'Mrs. America' and thriller 'Ready or Not'.

Recently, he also starred as the adult/superhero version of Freddy in DC's box office hit 'Shazam!' and next will be seen in the sequel hitting theatres in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor