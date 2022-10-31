Adipurush release postponed after VFX controversy?

Director Om Raut's ambitious project Adipurush has been shrouded in controversy ever since the first teaser of the film went viral. The mythological drama was subjected to massive trolls and backlash after the official trailer release. Now the latest buzz is that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer mythological action film, whose teaser was launched on October 2 on Ayodhya, will skip the earlier locked January 12, 2023 release date and will now hit the big screens at a later time.

Adipurush was set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year. However, if reports are to be believed, the theatrical release has been pushed to Summer 2023. The exact date of release has not been confirmed yet nor the makers have issued any official statement in the regard. However, if social media buzz is anything to go by, Prabhas starrer movie has indeed been delayed and an official statement will be released by the makers as early as this week. Earlier, when Adipurush teaser was launched, many fans were disappointed in the VFX of the film and compared it with an 'animation film'