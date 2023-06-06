Adipurush team to reserve one seat at every theatre for Lord Hanuman

The upcoming mythological drama ‘Adipurush’ team has reserved a seat in every theatre for lord Hanuman to honor the beliefs and faith of the audience. The Prabhas starter and On Raut's directorial will be out in theatres on June 16, 2023. Team #Adipurush to dedicate one seat in every theater for Lord Hanuman. Jai Shri Ram #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June!" the Twitter post read.

Their statement read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."Made on a humongous budget of Rs 500 crore, the film ran into several hurdles ever since its inception. From Saif Ali Khan's 'Ravana is humane' comment to backlash for poor VFX, Adipurush has seen it all. The film is now all set for a grand release in multiple languages across the globe.