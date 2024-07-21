Aditi Rao Hydari, Rakul Preet, Jim Sarbh more attend SIIMA Awards 2024 red carpet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are currently underway, showcasing and honouring outstanding original content from streaming platforms in both Hindi and regional languages.

The prestigious event, which highlights the best in web series and films directly streamed on OTT platforms, has attracted a galaxy of celebrities and industry stalwarts.

Celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Mahira Sharma, Madhurima Tuli, Ishan Khattar, and many others graced the star-studded affair.

Aditi Rao Hydari was a vision to behold as she graced the red carpet in a black designer attire. Her sleek hairstyle and no-makeup look with statement earrings and bangles perfectly complemented her overall look.

Priyamani was a vision in white as she walked the red carpet in a saree. She completed her look with a sleek bun, oxidised jewellery and neutral makeup.

Rakul Preet looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in an orange gown. Her elegant high bun and subtle makeup, along with striking earrings, enhanced her entire appearance.

Manish Paul looked dapper in a black sequined suit with bold black spectacles.

Neena Gupta's red carpet look was all about comfort as the 'Badhaai Ho' actor chose a kaftan-style dress paired with black pants.

Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the event dressed in a black shimmery saree. She completed her ensemble with a high bun and bold red wine lip makeup look.

Rana Daggubati appeared stylish in a sleek black suit.

Here are other stars who attended the event:

Ishaan Khattar:

Manoj Bajpayee:

Kabir Khan:

Wamiqa Gabbi:

Jim Sarbh:

Mannara Chopra:

Aditi Bhatia:

Darshan Kumar:

The Streaming Academy Awards, organized as part of SIIMA, feature a total of 48 categories - 24 dedicated to Hindi content and 24 to regional languages.

According to a statement, Brinda Prasad Adusumilli, Chairperson of SIIMA, emphasized the event's role in recognizing excellence across diverse linguistic streams on digital platforms.

She stated, "Post-pandemic, digital has become the primary source of content consumption, and content consumption on streaming platforms has become language agnostic. We at SIIMA believe in building an event celebrating the best of streaming platforms irrespective of the language in which the content is produced. We are happy to partner with NEXA in this new initiative as NEXA strongly believes in celebrating excellence."

In the Hindi content category, Amazon Prime leads with 40 nominations, closely followed by Netflix with 32 nominations, Zee5 with 17, Disney Hotstar with 15, Sony Liv with 10, and Jio Cinema with 8 nominations respectively.

Meanwhile, in the regional content category, Aha Telugu stands out with 35 nominations, Amazon Prime follows with 28 nominations, Aha Tamil with 12, Disney Hotstar with 9, Zee5 and Hoichoi with 5 each, and Sony Liv with 2 nominations respectively.

The SIIMA Awards are anticipated to be a grand celebration of talent and creativity in the digital sphere, with several more celebrities from Bollywood and regional film industries expected to attend the event.

The awards ceremony is taking place in Mumbai, marking a significant occasion for the streaming industry and its contributors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor