Aditya Roy Kapur wraps up Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Aditya Roy Kapur has wrapped up the shoot of his much-anticipated film 'Metro In Dino'.

"The actor has completed the final leg of the film's shoot. Aditya started the film shoot early this year in February. Major portions of the film were shot in Mumbai and Delhi. Aditya and Sara Ali Khan who are paired with him for the first time were often spotted shooting for it," a source close to the team said.

Earlier slated for release this September, the rom-com is now set to hit cinemas on November 29.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.

'Metro In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor