Aditya Singh Rajput"s friend reveals actor did not die of drugs overdose

Actor and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput‘s death has come as a shock to the television industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon (May 22), Mumbai Police said. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area. Though there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose.

However, one of actor's friends denied the drugs overdose angle. Aditya's close friend Shubhi Joshi told, "we got a call in the morning when we reached his house then his house-help told that Aditya has acidity issue, and he took medicine for the same, after which he vomited. First, he had his breakfast then he vomited then and later he again went to bathroom, where he felt dizzy and he fell down. There was a loud sound of his fall. When the house-helps ran inside, they saw that the tiles of the bathroom were broken and Aditya had hit his head.The house help ran downstairs and asked the watchman for help. The watchman lifted Aditya to the bed and called a doctor from a nearby hospital, who declared him brought dead." On the other hand, Aditya's neighbour Khushi told that she reached Aditya's house around 4:00 pm, till then the doctor had declared him dead.