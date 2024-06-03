Adivi Sesh expresses gratitude as his film 'Major' clocks two years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' completed two years since its release on Monday. He expressed gratitude on this special occasion.

'Major' depicted the real-life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the tragic events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Adivi took to Instagram and shared a poster from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7v4A-6v_QY/

The note read, "#MAJOR. 2 years of the most important film of my life. 2 years since Uncle - Sandeep sirs Father told us we made him proud. It was and is The greatest compliment we could've received."

He added, "I am eternally grateful to the entire team. Everybody From Mahesh sir & Namrata Ma'am to director Sashikiran Tikka, from Abburi sir to the Editors, from Anurag to Sharat to Sandeep sir's parents, the ENTIRE Universe conspired and helped us bring this dream together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Major part 2.."

Another user commented, "Most underrated movie in indian film history."

On film's one-year anniversary, he had revisited the memories and spend the entire day with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family.

Taking to Instagram, Adivi shared a string of pictures featuring Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents.

In the film, Adivi essays the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life, while fighting terrorists and rescuing 14 hostages in the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Helmed by Sashi Karan Tikka, 'Major' also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

And this biopic surely forged a very special bond with Sesh, who is keeping this legacy alive by remaining close to the family.

Major has won the hearts of millions of viewers, and Adivi Sesh's portrayal of Sandeep Unnikrishnan has been praised.

Bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment Pvt Limited and A+S Movies, 'Major' was released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam on June 3, 2022.

On the work front, Sesh will be seen in much-awaited spy thriller film 'G2'.

