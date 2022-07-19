Adnan Sami to quit showbiz? Singer writes 'Alvida' after deleting all Insta posts

Singer Adnan Sami deleted all his Instagram posts and just shared ‘Alvida’ leaving his fans worried. The singer has deleted all the posts from his social media handle and shared a cryptic video which announces ‘Alvida’. Worried fans have questioned Adnan Sami’s move. One user asked, “What happened Adnan sir?” while another netizen commented, “Are u okay sir”. Interestingly, this could also be a promotional activity for his new song, by the name of ‘Alvida’.The veteran singer was recently in Maldives on a mini break with his wife and daugther.

Talking about life amid the pandemic, Adnan Sami told Hindustan Times last year, “What the pandemic has taught us and me is the value of human life. I am just so very grateful that I am fine and my family is fine. I am like thank God, I made it till here. Not a lot of people did. So many people have left the world and that too way too young. I am happy that I have made it alive till here.”“Today more than anything else I am happy to be amongst my family and my loved ones. I am also happy that my fans are alright because I consider them as my extended family. It is wonderful to celebrate life. I am seeing life in a very different way now, as opposed to how I used to a couple of years ago. I have a new found respect for life and I plan on living it to the fullest,” he further added. Last year, Adnan Sami was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Adnan with the honour at a ceremony held in Delhi, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar