Advance booking of Vikram Vedha opens to poor numbers worse than Laal Singh Chaddha

In yet another blow to Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha has opened to poor numbers in terms of advance booking. The numbers are much worse than Shamshera and Laal Singh Chaddha.

As per trade sources, by Thursday evening, Vikram Vedha has sold tickets worth just over ₹2 crore in advance booking for its opening day. The figure pales in comparison to Poniynn Selvan's impressive day one advance booking of over ₹12 crore by the same time. But comparing the advance booking figures of a Hindi film with a Tamil film may slightly be unfair to the former as south releases tend to score higher on that number, and since Ponniyin Selvan is a larger, event film.

But despite accounting for that, Vikram Vedha’s advance booking figures are far from promising. As things stand, the figures for day one advance booking of the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer are below the collections for films like Laal Singh Chaddha ( ₹2.8 crore) and Shamshera ( ₹2.5 crore), both of which did not do very well at the box office. It still has a few hours to make up that gap though.