After Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar also admits to being a Yami Gautam fan after watching 'Haq'

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actress Yami Gautam has been receiving a lot of praise for her grounded yet powerful performance in her latest release "Haq". Joining the long list of admirers, filmmaker Karan Johar admitted that he was left teary-eyed after watching Shazia Bano's courtroom victory on the screen.

KJo further regrets "that i missed the opportunity of watching this exceptionally empowering film in the cinema."

Taking to social media, Karan further added that he has not been this moved by a performance in a long time.

Lauding Yami for her remarkable performance, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker wrote on his Instagram, "to say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding , Pathbreaking is still not saying enough…. Her silences, her stares , her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction …. Salute and Salaam to her! (sic)"

Applauding the 'Haq' director, Karan penned, "@suparnverma directs the film with such an assured hand… never letting theatrics overpower the emotion and always making the strength of the characters shine with strong silences …he has directed a Brilliant film…."

KJo called "Haq" Emraan Hashmi's best performance to date.

The maker added, "@therealemraan is his career best … he is so convincing and he portrays the insensitive and entitled husband like a bonafide veteran … you hate him and therefore you absolutely Love his performance …"

"kudos to @jungleepictures … Vineet and Amrita .. @vineetjain12 for producing this brave and important motion picture! #harmanbaweja.:. Big applause to @reshunath for writing a solid and poignant film with such strength of narrative …." Karan added, congratulating the entire team behind the courtroom drama.

KJo concluded the note, declaring, "Yami…. Am a fan for life!"

Before this, actress Alia Bhatt also called herself a Yami fan after witnessing her latest work.

"As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," Alia shared on her Insta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor