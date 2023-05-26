After Cannes, Urvashi Rautela steals attention at IIFA 2023 in white feather gown

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 : Actor Urvashi Rautela, on Friday night, made head turns with her amazing outfit at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram, IIFA shared the actor's picture on their official handle and captioned it, "The enchanting #UrvashiRautela steals the show at the Green Carpet of SOBHA Realty IIFA Rocks 2023!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CstoI_2KeT3/

For the grand award night, Urvashi donned an all-white feather gown. She tied her hair into a bun and kept her makeup heavy.

Recently the actor impressed the audience with her beautiful outfits at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Her appearance at the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival became the talk of the town over her unique fashion style.

She hit the Cannes red carpet wearing a pink ruffle gown. However, it was her crocodile choker that caught the attention.

The actor's Cartier crocodile jewellery evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.

While some appreciated the actress for bringing something unique to the red carpet, a section of social media users trolled her over her style.

Along with that, she also stunned the audiences with her unique 'birdie look' on the Cannes red carpet.

She took to Instagram and dropped some pictures where she wore a green-hued feather and sequin embellished gown from the ace designer, Zaid Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture.

She accessorizes her outfit with dangling earrings and multiple rings with a nude look and bold eye makeup with heavy contouring.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi has recently come up with the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite actor Randeep Hooda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor