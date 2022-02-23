After friend Farhan, Hrithik Roshan to get married to rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad?

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend and actor Saba Azad has got gossip mills buzzing on their alleged romantic relationship. Now the latest buzz is that, Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon according to a report in Bollywood Life.com. The report states, “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him," the source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed.

Moreover, the report also claims that Hrithik and Saba’s wedding will be an intimate affair with only family and close friends in presence. “Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani," the entertainment portal’s source further claimed.

Over the weekend, Saba spent some time with Hrithik Roshan's family. Now, a recent Bombay Times report states that the actors, who are rumoured to be dating, met on social networking site Twitter. A source told Bombay Times, "They have been dating for the past 2-3 months. While it was rumoured that the two met on an elite dating app, turns out that isn't true. The two met on Twitter." According to the report, it all began when Hrithik Roshan liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper, on Twitter. The actress wrote back to Hrithik Roshan, thanking him and the two began talking. Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan attended Saba's gig in Mumbai and she shared a picture from it on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented." Later, Saba thanked Sussanne in an Instagram story, where she wrote: "Thanks my Suzie. So happy you were there last night."