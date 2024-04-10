After 'One Day' success, Leo Woodall to be seen in new 'Bridget Jones' movie

Los Angeles [US], April 10 : Leo Woodall, who is basking in the success of 'One Day', has been on a roll. The actor has now bagged a pivotal role in the new 'Bridget Jones' film.

Titled 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy', the fourth installment of the British-based romantic film comedy series will also see the return of Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Michael Morris, who helmed the Andrea Riseborough drama To Leslie, will be sitting in the director's chair when cameras roll for the feature, which adapts the best-selling 2013 novel by Jones creator Helen Fielding. Fielding also wrote the script.

Universal Pictures will release the rom-com on Peacock on Valentine's Day 2025, while internationally it will be released in theatres.

Zellweger first played Jones in the 2001 adaptation, which not only proved to be a massive hit, it earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress. Grant and Colin Firth also starred in the movie, with the trio returning for the 2004 sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason. Grant sat out 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, though Zellweger and Firth returned.

The trio of movies have made more than USD 760 million at the worldwide box office.

