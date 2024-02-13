After Priyanka, Parineeti And Shruti Hassan Fans Anticipate The Next B-Town Diva To Dub For Moana 2

After a tremendous response by the fans to the Oscar nominated film Moana, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ is all set for their upcoming animated musical “Moana 2”. The beloved Disney Princess will return with her best-buddy ‘Maui’ in a refreshing island adventure. Voice actress Auliʻi Cravalho breathed life into Moana with her exceptional vocal performance and soulful singing alongside Dwayne Johnson, whereas, renowned actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra and Shruti Hassan have been creating waves of intrigue amongst the Indian fans as Hindi voices for several Disney princesses.

Looking at the frequent reprisal of Disney princesses by renowned actresses, the fans can only wonder if another renowned name from the leading actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna to name a few would voice the Hindi dub for Moana.

Moana 2 will open only in theatres on Nov. 27, 2024