After Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee To Team Up With Salman Khan For His Next Project? Here's What We Know

Superstar Salman Khan is in talks for a significant project with "Jawan" director Atlee. Reports suggest that the official announcement will be made soon, as Atlee is currently finalizing the script. Sun Pictures is set to produce this prestigious venture, with filming expected to start next year, following Salman Khan's current engagement with his upcoming film "Sikandar," according to Telugu 360.

If confirmed, this project will be the first collaboration between Atlee and Salman Khan. Initially, Allu Arjun was supposed to work with Atlee, but the project was shelved. Telugu 360 reports that the delay in Allu Arjun's final approval frustrated Atlee, prompting him to approach Salman Khan with the idea instead.

The latest update reveals that Salman has agreed to the project, with an official announcement anticipated soon. Previous reports suggested that Atlee’s demand for 80 crore led to the cancellation of his project with Allu Arjun. However, a source informed Peeping Moon that these claims were “baseless conjectures.” The source clarified that Atlee and Allu Arjun share mutual respect and that the project didn't proceed due to differing preferences.

Salman Khan is set to begin filming "Sikandar" on June 18, 2024. Directed by AR Murugadoss and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and is slated for an Eid 2025 theatrical release. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in the much-awaited sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Sukumar-directorial is postponed. It was scheduled to release on August 15. The actioner is said to be releasing in December. There is no official announcement yet.



