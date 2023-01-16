After Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik, Siddharth Anand to direct Prabhas?

Siddharth Anand is on a career high with two of Bollywood's biggest film in his kitty, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter. Reports are now rife that the filmmaker is also planning a film with South superstar Prabhas.

According to a E times report, producer Naveen Yerneni confirmed that he is planning a film with Prabhas that will be helmed by none other than the Bang Bang director. His production house is also in talks with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for another movie. In the video from a chat show, Naveen talked about the upcoming production ventures He was accompanied by director Gopichand Malineni, screenwriter Sai Madhav Burra and producer Y Ravi Shankar. The team was there to promote their latest movie, ' Veera Simha Reddy', starring Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.