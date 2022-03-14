After Sushant, is Kartik Aaryan facing harassment in Bollywood?

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of B-town's most bankable stars in a very short space of time. However, the Dhamaka actor, lost a big project last year, following which he was removed from a couple of other films. Following this, several fans connected him with Sushant Singh Rajput and pledged to support the actor throughout. Kartik, who has given a bunch of strong performances, enjoys a massive fan following across age groups.Recently, at a red carpet event, Kartik was awarded for his convincing performance in Dhamaka as Arjun Pathak.Post the award ceremony, Kartik was clicked by the shutterbugs and even answered a couple of their questions. The actor reacted to this news stating that he was being targeted and harassed by people from the film industry. While some were interested in knowing about one of his most awaited projects Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a reporter went on to ask him a controversial question, but the actor took it in stride. The press first asked Kartik about the trolling and targeting, to which the actor said, “I don't even read them." The next question fired at him was whether someone in Bollywood was 'bothering' him. Responding to this, Kartik smiled and said, “There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon (I'm taking home an award).” Previously, there were news articles stating that certain 'influential' people in Bollywood are ‘targeting’ or ‘harassing’ him.

There were reports that Kartik even threatened to walk out of his upcoming film Shehzada , a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Reports claimed that producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo decided to release its Hindi dubbed version in theatres. Notably, Shehzada is the official remake of the Telugu film, and Kartik was worried about the box office prospects of his film being affected by the original's re-release. Shehzada stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady.The co-producer of the original, who was ready to release the dubbed version in Hindi, had called Kartik’s behaviour “unprofessional.”The speculation about Kartik started last year with the news about Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The sequel to the hit 2008 film was announced in 2019. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the filming had come to a standstill. However before the production house could resume, reports began to circulate that Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a fallout, which culminated in the actor’s exit from the film. Neither person reacted to the reports. The development however reignited discussions around the ‘camps’ that supposedly exist in the film industry.



