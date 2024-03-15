Ahaan gets guitar autographed by Ed Sheeran, calls it ‘a dream come true’

Mumbai, March 15 Ahaan Panday, who is all set to make acting debut with director Mohit Suri's young love story, met Ed Sheeran and got his guitar autographed by the Grammy winner, who added a special message, that read ‘Play this guitar!’

Ahaan said: “Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true.”

“For my film preparation I’ve been running all over the place in the hope to shadow and find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard,” he added.

The debutant said that he got the chance to get Ed Sheeran’s autograph on the guitar “that I’m using for the prep of my film.”

“Seeing that, every time I get some practice in, is just the confidence booster I need, to be honest. I’m over the moon,” he said.

Ahaan was dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe, during the meeting.

Ahaan was signed as a Yash Raj Films Talent, five years ago, to go through intensive training programmes devised by the production company’s Chairman and Managing Director, Aditya Chopra.

Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani is producing this yet untitled project.

Ahaan’s film is set to go on floors later this year. An official announcement of the female lead actor will be made soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor