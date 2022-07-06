Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini exudes royalty in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first-look poster as Nandini from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan was unveiled today, July 6. She will play two roles in the period film.She looks beautiful in a saree, long hair and mesmerising eyes.Taking to Twitter, the makers shared the new poster of Aishwarya as Nandini and wrote, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@madrastalkies_#ManiRatnam@arrahmanpic.twitter.com/HUD6c2DHiv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 6, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan will mark the come back of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after over four years in the film industry. Ponniyin Selvan has been director Mani Ratnam's dream project for over a decade. He tried to make the film several times, but his plans never materialised due to budget and casting constraints. The magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the first part, PS-1 with a stellar cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj is slated for a worldwide release on September 30.

