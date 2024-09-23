Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends Paris Fashion Week 2024 in unique hairdo

Paris [France], September 23 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in the spotlight, and this time it's at Paris Fashion Week 2024!

The stunning actress turned heads with her unique hairdo, making a fashionable statement as she attended the event alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Monday, the mother-daughter duo was spotted in matching all-black outfits. Aishwarya wore a stylish long blazer coat with chic black stilettos, while Aaradhya mirrored her mother's elegant look. Their coordination didn't go unnoticed, and videos of them twinning in black quickly went viral.

In one clip, Aishwarya was seen sitting with Hollywood stars Eva Longoria and Camila Cabello, deep in conversation. Another video showed the trio posing together, capturing a joyful moment with Aaradhya by her side.

Aaradhya is always her mother's biggest supporter, often joining her at events.

Just recently, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam's film, Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

