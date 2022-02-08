Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Monday night shared a heartfelt tribute to late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rai Bachchan shared a beautiful smiling picture of the late iconic singer and wrote, "At a loss for words...Prayers for your Divine Soul to Rest in Peace, Lataji... God Bless In absolute gratitude for you... and all your Blessings... Eternally..."

For the unversed, Lata has crooned many memorable songs for the film 'Mohabbatein' that were picturised on Aishwarya including ' Humko Humise Chura Lo', and 'Zinda Rehti Hain Unki Mohabbatein'.

On Monday Aishwarya's father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a tribute to the celebrated singer on his social media. He shared a throwback video in which he was seen introducing Lata Mangeshkar on stage at an event.

"She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us .. she resounds now in the heavens," he wrote alongside the clip.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others took to social media to mourn the demise of the legendary singer.

The Bharat Ratna awardee who passed away at the age of 92, was cremated at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours. She had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

( With inputs from ANI )

