Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2024 Cannes red carpet look is too mesmerising to be missed!

Cannes [France], May 16 : Bollywood luminary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again captivated the global stage as she made a resplendent appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor, renowned for her elegance and style, graced the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, mesmerising onlookers with her enchanting presence.

The news was shared by the official Instagram account of Cannes film festival.

A regular attendee of the prestigious event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 'Megalopolis' red carpet in a breathtaking black and gold ensemble that epitomised glamour and sophistication.

The former Miss World exuded timeless elegance in a gown adorned with intricate golden patterns.

Her attire, designed by the celebrated duo Falguni and Shane, featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, exuding an aura of regal charm.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised her ensemble with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.

With voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorning the front, her gown exuded a sense of grandeur and refinement.

Despite her majestic appearance, Aishwarya retained a hint of nostalgia with her retro-inspired hairstyle, opting to keep her hair cascading down, accentuated by elegantly placed pins at the front.

As the actor gracefully navigated the Cannes red carpet, she garnered widespread acclaim and admiration from both fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes appearance quickly became the talk of the town, igniting a flurry of excitement on social media platforms.

Fans and admirers alike lauded her impeccable fashion sense and radiant presence, making her a standout presence amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival.

