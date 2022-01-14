Aishwarya Rai completes 25 years in films as her debut film Iruvar turns 25

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in Mani Ratnam's film Iruvar back in 25. The first time she was a part of the film was 25 years ago and it released on this very day. As Aishwarya clocked 25 years, her co-star from Iruvar, Mohanlal penned a special note. Taking to his Twitter, the Kireedam actor wrote, "Iruvar, One of the most enchanting experiences in my cinematic journey as she shared few scenes from the Mani Ratnam directorial.

The film ‘Iruvar’ was released on 14 January 1997 and the film was set in the backdrop of cinema mixed with politics in Tamil Nadu. ‘Iruvar’ had a star studded cast that included Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Kalpana Iyer, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu, and many more. The characters in ‘Iruvar’ were loosely based on politicians M.G.R, M.Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa played by actors Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Rai respectively. The story of ‘Iruvar’ was penned down by Mani Ratnam himself and the cinematography was done by Santosh Sivan. Another huge name in the crew of ‘Iruvar’ was the legend himself, AR Rahman, who composed the music in the film. Mohanlal received much adulation for the portrayal of the character Anandan and is undoubtedly one of the iconic and memorable roles he has played. The classic received rave reviews because of his engaging screenplay and impressive performances and soon attained cult status.