Aishwarya Rajinikanth robbed, valuables worth 3.6 lakh stolen

Filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of South Superstar Rajinikanth has filed a complaint with Chennai police over the alleged theft of gold from her home.The filmmaker has alleged that gold and diamond jewelry worth as much as rs 3.64 lakhs was stolen from her Chennai house. Two household members and a driver is named as suspects in her complaint.

In her FIR filed with Teynamphet police, Aishwarya Rajinikanth claimed that she secured her jewelry in a locker, and it was in the knowledge of some house staff members.She recalled that she had last worn her jewelry in 2019 on the occasion of her sister’s wedding. The filmmaker revealed that the jewelry was kept in a locker since then. The locker was initially kept in her then-husband Dhanush’s house but was later shifted to her apartment in Chennai.At the time of the alleged theft, the locker was at her father Rajinikanth’s place. She revealed that the keys remained with her all this time.

According to a report, there were 60 gold sovereigns and antique gold pieces in the stolen items. Additionally, there were diamond necklaces, bangles, and Navratnam sets among the stolen items.She added that the gold ornaments were worth up to 3.62 lakhs but the total value would be much more.On the work front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is returning to the film scene after 7 years with her directorial, Laal Salaam.Her father Ranjikanth will make a cameo appearance in her film based on communism and cricket.