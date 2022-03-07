Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised again after recovering from COVID

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday revealed that she has been hospitalised again as she has been experiencing “fever, vertigo and what not”. However, Aishwaryaa is also happy that she ended up meeting an inspiring woman doctor on the eve of International Women’s Day.

“Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am (sic),” she wrote on her Instagram page.

In February this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was diagnosed with Covid-19. She had contracted the infection while shooting a music video in Hyderabad. And as a precaution, she was admitted to the hospital at the time.In January this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made headlines after she announced separation from her husband, actor Dhanush. “Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,” she had said in the statement.

