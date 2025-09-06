Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Dhamaal 4’ shoot wraps up

Mumbai, Sep 6 The shooting for Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi’s upcoming film “Dhamaal 4” has been wrapped up and is locked for Eid 2026 release.

The makers took to Instagram, where they now announced the shoot wrap, Dhamaal style with a newspaper headline, which had “Dhamaal Times” and “Breaking News” written on it.

“Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026,” Ajay wrote as the caption.

The production label T-Series shared the same post and wrote: “P.S. Ye swipe karte-karte Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak pahunch sakte ho Par kya karein? Khabar hi kuch aisi hai… It’s a wrap on #Dhamaal4. Now, let the madness begin! #Dhamaal4 coming to cinemas on Eid 2026!”

With an extensive schedule spanning over six months, the film wrapped up their shoot in Mumbai on Saturday.

The film also stars Sanjay Mishra,Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor