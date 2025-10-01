Ajay Devgn joins Kajol, daughter Nysa for Durga Puja celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Nothing beats the feeling of celebrating festivals with your family members. This Durga Puja, our Bollywood celebrities are also ensuring they indulge in festive vibes surrounded by their loved ones.

On Wednesday, actor Ajay Devgn joined her wife Kajol and daughter Nysa at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

For darshan, Ajay opted for traditional wear. He arrived at the pandal donning a green kurta. He even posed for the fam-jam pictures with Kajol, Nysa, sister-in-law Tanisha, brother-in-law Ayan, and nephews Danish and Aaman Devgan.

Earlier on Tuesday, actor Priyanka Chopra took some time off her schedule to visit the Durga Puja pandal.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Priyanka exuded desi vibes as she offered prayers to Goddess Durga. In the visuals captured by the paps, the 'Mary Kom' star was seen extending her greetings to the devotees present at the pandal.

She also met with Kajol's sister Tanisha and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji there.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.

