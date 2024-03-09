Ajay Devgn pays tribute to 'Dragon Ball Z' creator Akira Toriyama, shares his son Yug is "heartbroken"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 : Akira Toriyama, the creator of the popular Japanese animated series 'Dragon Ball Z' passed away at the age of 68. His demise has left his fans in shock. Ajay Devgn's son Yug is also a huge admirer of Akira and is "heartbroken" according to the ace actor.

Ajay took to X and wrote, "Watching Yug heartbroken makes me feel like if we held all the Dragon Balls, bringing back Akira Toriyama would be our heartfelt wish. He remains a Super Saiyan of inspiration whose legacy influences generations. Rest in POWER, Akira Toriyama."

https://x.com/ajaydevgn/status/1766355337496650235?s=20

Toriyama died due to acute subdural hematoma.

Taking to X, the Makers of 'Dragon Ball Z' confirmed the news on their handle.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68," the post said.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

The makers said funeral service for Toriyama had already been held "with his family and very few relatives."

His family has asked for privacy during their time of mourning, requesting that individuals refrain from sending flowers or other gifts.

"We inform you this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime. Funeral service was held with his family and very few relatives. Following his wishes for tranquility, we respectfully inform you that we would not accept flowers, condolences gifts, visiting, offerings and others. Also, we ask you to refrain from conducting interviews with his family. Future plan for commemorate gathering is not decided, we will let you know when it's confirmed. We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always," the post added.

As per People, 'Dragon Ball Z' originally debuted in Japan in the 1980s, before also becoming popular in the United States.

