Ajay Devgn shares cute childhood photo of nephew Aaman on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Sunday shared a special post for his nephew Aaman Devgan on his birthday.

Ajay took to his Instagram stories and shared a collage of a couple of pictures.

'Singham Again' actor shared a childhood photo of Aaman, where he can be seen posing with a toy gun.

The next image captured both Ajay and Aaman pose for the camera and looked dapper in suits.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Keep blazing your trail with that unbeatable spirit! Happy Birthday @aamandevgan."

Not only Ajay but Kajol also extended warm birthday wishes.

Sharing a cute selfie with Aaman, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to this sweet boy @aamandevgan. Wish u the most awesome year ahead."

Aaman Devgan is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming action-adventure film, which will also feature Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

