Ajay Devgn, son Yug attend screening of Kajol's film 'MAA'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : A special screening of Kajol-starrer 'MAA' was organised for the members of B-town in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

From Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn and their son Yug to actress Renuka Shahane, many attended the film's screening.

Yug even posed with his mother. Have a look at the adorable images of Kajol with her son.

Ajay made a solo entry and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Actor Vatsal Sheth, who shares a close bond with the Devgn family, was also spotted at the screening.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Her last theatrical release was 'Salaam Venky'.

Excited about the film, Kajol said, "I am very excited. My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories."

"I am very grateful that I have done this film. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell....But, Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," Kajol laughed.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It will hit the theatres on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor