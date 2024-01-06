Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 Shooting Begins, Film To Release on THIS Date

Following the massive success of the 2018 blockbuster ‘Raid,’ Ajay Devgn has joined forces once again with director Rajkumar Gupta for ‘Raid 2.’ The sequel, celebrating the unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department, will recount another true case from their records. The shooting for the film commenced on January 6 in Mumbai and is scheduled for extensive filming in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar are backing the project. The film, titled ‘Raid 2,’ is set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024. Abhishek Pathak, the producer, announced the news along with a poster of the upcoming film.

Building on the gripping narrative of the first film, ‘Raid 2’ promises even more intensity with double the drama and suspense. The original movie depicted the real-life income-tax raid conducted by IT department officers on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s. Noteworthy for being the longest raid in Indian history, it lasted three days and two nights.

In terms of Ajay Devgn's work front, he has ‘Maidaan’ ready for release, and audiences can anticipate his return in ‘Singham Again’ and the romantic drama titled 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,' where he stars opposite Tabu.