Ajayan Vincent named cinematographer of 'Gentleman 2'

Chennai, June 18 K T Kunjumon, who is now producing the sequel to his blockbuster 'Gentleman', has named Ajayan Vincent as the cinematographer of 'Gentleman 2'.

This isn't the first time that Ajayan Vincent, who has worked in big scale projects like 'Annamayya' and 'Rudhramadevi', will be working with K T Kunjumon. Ajayan was the cinematographer of Kunjumon's earlier film 'Ratchagan' as well.

Already, the producer had announced M. M. Keeravani, who had scored the music for 'Baahubali', as his film's music director and had announced A. Gokul Krishna as its director.

Kunjumon, who is known for having introduced ace director Shankar to the film industry, has already disclosed that Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal will be playing the female leads in 'Gentleman 2'.

Sources say that with the names of the director, music director, cameraman and heroines having been announced, the producer is bound to shortly announce the name of the hero and the other members of the cast.

