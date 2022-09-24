Ajith Kumar heads to Bangkok for final schedule of 'Thunivu'

Chennai, Sep 24 Actor Ajith Kumar on Saturday left for Bangkok, where the final schedule of shooting of director H. Vinoth's heist thriller 'Thunivu', is to happen.

A picture of the actor, who was seen at the Chennai Airport on Thursday morning, went viral on social media.

Only recently, the unit of director Vinoth's 'Thunivu' had announced the title of the film and its first look.

The film, which was being tentatively referred to as #AK61 until now, has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

Interestingly, the unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules.

After the schedule in Bangkok, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Manju Warrier plays the female lead in the film and the actress too is expected to join the sets in Bangkok.

