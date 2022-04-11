Ajith's next film to feature a bank heist

Chennai, April 11 The story of director H. Vinoth's much-awaited film featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead will feature a bank heist.

Bayview Projects LLP, the firm that is producing the film, tweeted that it was all set to roll from Monday and posted a list of technic. On April 7, the production house had tweeted, 'The heist begins soon'.

Sources close to the unit now confirm that the film's plot will revolve around a bank heist and that the film has gone on floors in Hyderabad where the unit has erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road.

Ajith Kumar, who had left a couple of days ago to Hyderabad in a chartered flight, is expected to begin shooting from Monday. Sources say that the shooting is expected to go on for a couple of months at least.

Heroines for the film are yet to be finalised.

Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for this film, which has music by Ghibran and editing by Vijay Velkutty. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar and Dhilip Subbarayan.

