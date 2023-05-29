Akanksha Dubey Death: DNA Test To Be Conducted on Accused

In yet another twist in the ongoing investigation into the death of Akanksha Dubey, the police decided to seek DNA tests on the accused Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh, his brother Sanjay Singh and two other suspects. The decision was taken after receiving lab report on Akanksha's clothes worn on the day of her death.Both the accused - Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh - are currently lodged in jail. The police have decided to seek permission from the court soon to go ahead with DNA tests on the duo along with two other suspects. On March 26, 2023, Akanksha Dubey's dead body was found in a hotel located in the Sarnath police station area of ​​Varanasi.

After that incident, on March 27, on the complaint of Akanksha Dubey's mother Madhu Dubey, a case was registered against Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh for their alleged role in the death of the actress. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Samar Singh on 6 April.For the unversed, Akanksha made her debut with the film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2.