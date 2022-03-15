Akanksha Puri denies playing lead in 'Chotti Sarrdaarni'

Mumbai, March 15 Actress Akanksha Puri shares why she refused to play the lead role in the television show 'Chotti Sarrdaarni'.

She says: "The love and admiration that you get when you work for daily soaps cannot be expressed in words. When approached for a replacement for 'Chotti Sarrdaarni' I was really not ready for it. Even in the past when I left my show 'Vighnaharta Ganesha', the show went off air soon. I was the face of the show for three years and a replacement has got it to the end."

Akanksha has done several films, television shows and music videos.

The actress feels that the audience connects with a particular actor in the show who is there for quite some time. Entering at this point won't do any justice to the show or can anyway be beneficial for her as an actor. This is the reason she declined the offer. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen playing the female lead in the show.

She adds: "'Chotti Saardarrni' has been a show which has been running from the past few years. It will be really difficult for the audience to accept someone who has replaced that person. I would love to do television in the future but replacing someone is not something I would want to do ever. "

'Chotti Sarrdaarni' airs on Colors.

