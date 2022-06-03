Akshay Kumar calls 'Samrat Prithviraj' his legacy project

Los Angeles, June 3 Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has said that his latest release 'Samrat Prithviraj' is one of the most important films of his career, in fact, it is his 'legacy project' that he is extremely grateful to have in his filmography.

The actor says, "'Samrat Prithviraj' is a very important film in my career. It is my legacy project because I'm getting to honour the legendary Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. I'm fortunate that I'm getting to bring his heroism and life on screen."

"I hope this film inspires many to lead their life with strong values and get the courage to stand up against any and every evil. Samrat Prithviraj, to me, is a rare project."

Akshay explains why 'Samrat Prithviraj' is such a special film for him.

He says, "It combines my love for India, enables me to tell a story that is rooted in India's history and folklore and is also a film for every audience segment. As an actor, I love telling stories that can reach everyone and people can have a community viewing experience. Samrat Prithviraj is a film that sits at the top of the ladder.

"It is also a spectacle that will leave audiences awe-struck."

He adds, "Coming out of the pandemic, people want to watch films with their families and relive the theatrical experience that they used to have. 'Samrat Prithviraj' will deliver on this in spates because it is truly an incredible family entertainer told with a scale that's fit to honour the daredevilry of the brave Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan."

'Samrat Prithviraj' has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwived. The film, which also stars Manushi Chhillar, released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor