Akshay Kumar calls Twinkle Khanna "hulk" in a hilarious birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Author Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 50th birthday today.

Making her feel special on her special day, Twinkle's husband and actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious yet sweet post.

He posted a video in which Twinkle is seen posing in front of a Hulk statue and calling herself the real Hulk.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1bJB30IgbB/c/18022220641777391/?hl=en

"Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," Akshay captioned the post.

The video begins with a gorgeous picture of Twinkle posing against a scenic background. It has the words "Who I thought I married" written on it.

After this picture, we got to see a clip in which Twinkle unleashed her fun avatar and posed in front of a Hulk statue.

She cutely said in Punjabi, "Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and I am the real Hulk)."

Akshay edited this particular clip with the text "Who I actually married".

Akshay's post left netizens in splits.

"Hahaha cute wish," a social media user wrote.

"This is cute omg," another one wrote.

Twinkle also received a cute birthday wish from her niece Naomika.

Taking to Instagram Story, Naomika dropped a string of pictures with her massi.

The first image shows Twinkle posing with her son Aarav, her sister Rinke and her daughter Naomika from their childhood days.

"happy happy birthday masi, i love you," she captioned the image.

In the next image, Twinkle and Rinke can be seen sharing smiles.

"Everyone's always smiling around you," she captioned the image.

In the third picture, Khiladi Kumar marked his entry. Take a look at this adorable click.

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 23 years. They have a son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11.

Twinkle is late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's elder daughter. She shares her birthday with her dad. So today it is also Rajesh Khanna's 81st birth anniversary.

In one of her Instagram posts remembering her dad, Twinkle had mentioned, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It's our day together, now and forever."

