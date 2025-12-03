Akshay Kumar gets emotional ahead of niece Simar Bhatia's Bollywood debut wit Ikkis: 'You’ve always been a star'

Mumbai, Dec 3 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to be extremely overwhelmed and thrilled as his niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the movie Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Now that the movie is nearing its release, the proud uncle took to his social media account to express his emotions for his niece. Sharing the poster of Simar from Ikkis, Akshay penned an emotional note. “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle,” wrote Akshay.

“Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it. Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family,” he suggested.

The actor, further boosting her morale, wrote, “Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho.” Kumar also expressed that he is equally proud of her and even called her a ‘star’. “I’m so proud of you, beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … But to me, you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev,” he concluded and tagged Simar on his social media account.

Earlier this year, 'Airlift', announcing Simar Bhatia’s Bollywood debut, had shared a cutout of a leading newspaper, featuring an article on "The Batch of 2025" including Simar Bhatia. His post was accompanied with a special note that read, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that was the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today, and she would have said, ‘Simar puttar, tu toh kamaal hai.’ Bless you, my baby; the sky is yours."

The Sriram Raghavan directorial will see Simar Bhatia sharing the screen with Agastya Nanda and the late superstar Dharmendra. "Ikkis" is said to be a war drama that shares the inspiring tale of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

