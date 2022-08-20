Akshay Kumar: I am to blame for my films not working

Mumbai, Aug 20 Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose last three films 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Samrat Prithviraj' and 'Raksha Bandhan' did not make it big at the box-office, said that he has to make come changes as his films are not working.

Talking about his last few releases not working as planned and 'Cuttputtli' opting for OTT release, Akshay said: "Films are not working, it is our fault, it is my fault, I have to make the changes, I have to understand what the audience wants.

"I want to make the changes, I will dismantle my ways, the way I think, and the kind of movies I do. Nobody else is to be blamed, it is just me."

Akshay was joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha and Ranjit Tiwari for the trailer launch of 'Cuttputtli' in Mumbai on Saturday.

The actor said that OTT is not a safe space as it also requires people to give their nod to the content.

"OTT is not a safe space, digital space also requires people to say 'yes' to the content, it is not a safety net. The film releases the same way it releases everywhere; the audience, critics, and media watch the film on the net, and they give their feedback too, so forget about being safe. It would help if you work hard and that is it," he said.

Talking about 'Cuttputtli' opting for OTT release, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "The film was designed to release on OTT. We were certain from the word go that this film will release digitally.

"Since the inception of the film, we knew this is a great genre, and we wanted to put this story out in the best way, and Disney is the best platform for this movie.

"There was no confusion about the release, the film was not meant to release in theaters. We had planned and made it for OTT release, we just had to figure out on which platform."

'Cuttputtli' is a crime thriller based on real-life serial killer Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko from the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, the film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor